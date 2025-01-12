Nearly 200 cold-stunned turtles recovering at Sea Turtle Inc.

Turtles have been washing up on South Padre Island within the last few days due to the cold temperatures.

The turtles are cold stunned, Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said.

"When the water gets cold like this and goes below the 50 degree mark threshold, they find it difficult to respond to their natural instincts to swim and to draw breath,” Knight said.

The condition causes the turtles to float and wash ashore. That’s where Sea Turtle Inc. steps in.

The organization spent the week sending out their trained rescue crews to respond and give lifesaving care to 190 turtles in need.

The turtles are being kept safe until they can regulate their own body temperature.

“We don't provide heat to them, their body will naturally reregulate their temperature, we just need to get them out of the cold water,” Knight said. “Days like this really show why the community's support of Sea Turtle Inc. — and our hundreds of volunteers — are so critical."

Once the turtles recover, they'll be released back into the water.

Watch the video above for the full story.