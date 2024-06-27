Nearly a dozen Valley families receive new home through Buckner International

A family in Peñitas will soon move into a brand-new home.

Sabino Reyes and Danaeda Garza say they've been living under someone else's roof for a while, and are excited about getting a place of their own.

“We're finally going to have a more secure place to live in,” Garza said.

The family applied for a new home through Buckner International's Healthy Housing Program. The nonprofit helps qualifying families with building or remodeling homes.

Under the program, Garza and Reyes were able to get a newly constructed home that cost $45,000 in materials. Construction was made possible through donations from three churches in the Rio Grande Valley, Dallas and Houston.

Once the family moves in, they'll only be responsible for paying utilities and any money they owe on the lot they purchased.

Garza and Reyes are one of 11 Valley families who were also gifted homes through the program. Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture paid for 10 of the homes.

“We all know that it's an unaffordable market out there, and we're doing everything we can so we can get money into communities and make sure we have affordable reliant housing,” USDA acting Deputy Undersecretary Lillian Salerno said.

Salerno flew in from D.C. on Wednesday to congratulate the 11 families who got homes this year. She says more people are qualified to get funding for a home than many think.

“If you're a family, and you're making less than $65,000, you probably qualify," Salerno said.

Click here for more information on Buckner International's Healthy Housing Program.

