New ambulance service kicks off in city of Alamo

Photo credit: MGN Online/Bull-Doser / Wikipedia

A new ambulance service is now assisting residents in the city of Alamo.

Lonestar Ambulance Services began serving the community on Tuesday, Dec. 19, according to a news release from the city of Alamo.

According to the release, Lonestar is known for “its extensive track record in delivering emergency medical services,” and has been serving other cities in the Rio Grande Valley since 2020.

As part of their deal with the city of Alamo, Lonestar Ambulance Services will be stationed within the city limits to provide a dedicated Mobile Intensive Care Unit that “will play a vital role in rendering advanced life support, delivering first aid, and assisting in rescue operations during emergency conditions.”

In the news release, Alamo City Manager Robert Salinas stated the collaboration with Lonestar ensures the well-being of residents in the city.

“Lonestar Ambulance Services brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the City of Alamo,” the release stated. “With a proven track record spanning nearly two decades, Lonestar has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence in emergency medical services.”