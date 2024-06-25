New campaign in Palmview highlighting small businesses

Lito's Snow Cone opened over 30 years ago in Palmview.

Shop owner Maria Villasana said she opened Lito’s Snow cone with only $50, and she never thought her business would be around for this long.

“I never thought about closing the doors, but the pandemic did affect us,” Villasana said. “And during that time our refrigerators broke, and many things happened, but we got through."

Lito’s Snow Cone was one of the local small businesses highlighted in the city of Palmview by the Made in Palmview campaign.

According to a news release, Made in Palmview is designed to support local economic development efforts by championing local businesses and providing them with exposure, resources, training, and tailored business development support.

“We're always thinking about how we can better support our businesses,” Palmview Municipal Development District President Espie Ochoa said. “And so, we said, ‘why not offer services for our business people?’”

Every week, a business will be highlighted on social media. The campaign will also provide business developmental workshops and networking events.

To get people to shop locally, the city will reintroduce existing businesses to the community.

Villasana is one of the first business owners to be a part of the campaign. This will help business owners support each other.

More information on the Made in Palmview initiative, including how to register, is available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.