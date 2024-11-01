New car wash ordinance in effect in McAllen

A new ordinance is now in effect in McAllen.

The new rule will require new car washes to be built at least half a mile from an existing car wash. They also can't be built within 150 feet of a residential area.

"What the ordinance does is it places restrictions on where car washes can be located," city of McAllen Director of Planning Edgar Garcia said.

McAllen city leaders say existing car washes are already required to recycle water. So this new ordinance is solely focused on land use.

"There is a certain portion of conserving water, but also, we want to have as much commercial space as possible for something that brings in more opposed to car washes," Garcia said.

McAllen currently has 38 standalone car washes.