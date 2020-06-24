New coronavirus-related orders to be set in Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced Wednesday the plans to issue new orders to slow the spread of coronavirus in the county.
Judge Cortez will sign an order limiting mass gatherings to no more than 100 people and no more than 10 people at home gatherings.
He'll also enact two new curfews: One will be for people 17 and under, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the other for people 18 and older, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
These orders are still being finalized, they are not in effect just yet.
