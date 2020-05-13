New coronavirus testing sites to be available in Mission, Monte Alto

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, on Wednesday announced two new mobile coronavirus testing locations in Mission and Monte Alto.

According to a news release by sent by Gonzalez’ office, testing in both sites will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom starting Thursday.

The new testing site in Mission will be at the Dr. Javier Saenz Middle School located in 39200 Mile 7 Road – testing in Monte Alto will at Monte Alto ISD located in 25149 1st Street.

To schedule an appointment, Hidalgo County residents can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID test webiste.