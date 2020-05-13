New coronavirus testing sites to be available in Mission, Monte Alto
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, on Wednesday announced two new mobile coronavirus testing locations in Mission and Monte Alto.
According to a news release by sent by Gonzalez’ office, testing in both sites will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom starting Thursday.
The new testing site in Mission will be at the Dr. Javier Saenz Middle School located in 39200 Mile 7 Road – testing in Monte Alto will at Monte Alto ISD located in 25149 1st Street.
To schedule an appointment, Hidalgo County residents can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID test webiste.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County judge discusses spike of coronavirus-related deaths
-
Local dance studio creates dance challenge to popular coronavirus song
-
Municipalities to dispute with Hidalgo County over fair share of CARES Act...
-
Hidalgo County children living in poverty still lack access to free meals...
-
Legal battle continues between AT&T and Brownsville for cell tower construction