New display honors former Edinburg mayors

The city of Edinburg unveiled a tribute to former mayors on Monday night.

The Mayor's Wall is on display in the council chambers and recognizes every mayor who has held the position since 1920.

"It's important that we have this here, so they can learn a little bit about our history. Where we've come from and what has happened over the years since 1920," Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said.

A handful of former mayors were present for the unveiling as well.