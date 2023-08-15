New Edinburg police unit to focus on DWI investigations

Edinburg police are creating a new DWI unit where two officers will be assigned to focus on DWI related investigations.

That's in addition to patrols looking for suspected drunk drivers. The unit was created as the department deals with a spike in DWI arrests.

Between January and July of this year, there have been 225 suspected DWI arrests.

"Everyone knows someone who has been impacted by a DWI, whether seriously injured or killed. So we, together as a community, need to take action. Don't let anyone drive drunk. Stop them from doing it," Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said.

The DWI unit will also be responsible for tracking down businesses who served someone who was arrested for DWI.

The department hopes to increase the number of officers assigned to the unit within the next year.