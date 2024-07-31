New elected officials announced in San Juan, Palmview special elections

The unofficial results are in for two special elections in Hidalgo County.

San Juan residents voted for Jesus "Jesse" Ramirez for commissioner place 4. He received 58 percent of the votes with a total of 1,369 votes.

Palmview residents voted for Cesar Peña Jr. for council member place 2. He received 52 percent of the votes with a total of 756 votes.

These results are unofficial until they are canvassed by county election officials.