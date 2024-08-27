New ordinance limits amount of pets in McAllen homes

On Monday, the city of McAllen passed an ordinance limiting the number of animals people can have in a home to eight.

The ordinance comes after nearly 160 animals were found in two separate hoarding investigations in McAllen

Anyone who wants to exceed the number has to apply for an excess animal permit that’s valid for a year.

Those who foster pets are exempt from getting a permit.

“It's a step in the right direction for the Rio Grande Valley,” Yaqui Animal Rescue Director Rebecca Chavez said. Chavez says the ordinance will help solve the problem of animal hoarding if it’s enforced properly.

“These laws and ordinances are only as good as they are enforced,” Chavez said. “So if you don't have law enforcement, or code enforcement, that are able to carry out the duties of the ordinance, then we are kinda back to square one."

McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez says the city’s animal control department will be doing a one-time inspection.

“Once you come and get the permit, we will go look at the premises to see where the pets are and make sure everything looks good,” Rodriguez said. “You will never see us again unless there is a complaint."

Rodriguez says McAllen residents who currently have more than eight animals have a 90-day grace period to apply for the permit.

If the ordinance is violated, a person could face a fine and permit fee.

