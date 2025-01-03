New Primera police chief discusses plans for the department
The city of Primera officially has a new police chief.
James Harris III is taking over the police department after 32 years of law enforcement experience.
“This isn't something that I haven't done before, and this isn't a team that I haven't worked with in the past so I feel comfortable," Harris said.
Harris previously served as Los Fresnos’ police chief for 13 years. In Primera, he replaces Manuel Treviño, who is now serving as the Cameron County sheriff.
The chief said he has big plans for the new police department that will soon be housed along Primera Road. One of those plans include adding five dispatch officers to help operate the communication center.
"I’m gonna look at what's the most important and i think more if possibly communications and such,” Harris said. “I'll get with the city manager and the city and see where we're gonna go from there."
Watch the video above for the full story.
