New report looks into sound levels in Port Isabel from SpaceX launches

SpaceX hopes to catch their super Heavy booster again as part of their scheduled Tuesday launch from their Boca Chica site.

As part of that launch, SpaceX is advising the public of another sonic boom in the area similar to the boom from their Oct. 13 launch.

Several nearby residents reported rumblings at their homes during that launch, and an engineering study is looking into the effects of the vibrations to homes in Port Isabel.

The study from the Houston-based engineering firm Terracon Consultants measured the seismic waves that hit three Port Isabel homes located within five miles from the SpaceX launch area from July through mid-October.

According to the study, the sound waves could cause problems. The study was prepared for the city of Port Isabel.

“What it shows is that, number one, that the impacts are real, that they are being felt by these structures,” Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema said.

According to the study, air pressure increased during the launches, but not so much that it would impact buildings.

The peak sound was 144 decibels, and engineers pointed out that windows start to rattle at 120 decibels. Some break at 150 decibels, and plaster can come off the ceiling at 134 decibels.

The study said the sound readings exceeded what their sound meter could read.

“There was an upper limit set on the sound meters and the upper limit was exceeded,” Hockema said. “… Safe to say it did exceed 144 decibels. There’s another study that's been done around the same time that had sound levels in the 150-some decibel range, approximately 10 decibels more than what our meters were able to pick up."

The city of Port Isabel said it wants to continue studying the long-term effects of the vibrations.

“Homeowners, if they suffer damage from SpaceX, they need to let folks know,” Hockema said.

"SpaceX has a hotline, but we'd also like to know here at the city."

The state's seismological network told Channel 5 News that during the Oct. 13 launch, they detected readings from Hebbronville 120 miles away.

Seismic readings from the launch were also detected in Linares, Mexico, 160 miles away from the launch site.

