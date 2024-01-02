New Texas laws going into effect, how they will impact the Valley

Nearly three dozen new laws are now in effect in Texas, which means the Rio Grande Valley could see some changes.

Starting off with the controversial Senate Bill 17. It bans diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in public higher education.

This does not involve student recruitment or admissions, it involves employees.

Universities will no longer be able to offer training on diversity and inclusion. Diversity statements in the hiring process will also not be required, and campus diversity offices must also be closed.

The next law involves at-risk youth.

HB 3186 creates an alternative to fines for minors charged with a Class C misdemeanor, like alcohol possession or theft.

Minors will instead be allowed to enroll in a youth diversion program. Local courts will need to create a plan to include early intervention, like mental health treatment or community service.

Previously, municipal courts and judges only ordered diversion programs after the child had been convicted or deferred.

Another law aims to help keep youth away from e-cigarettes.

HB 4758 now makes it a Class B misdemeanor to create packaging that could attract a minor or market e-cigarettes to them.

House Bill 4500 will help when it comes to medical coverage.

It requires some health insurance providers to create online portals that will help physicians quickly look up what kind of insurance plans their patients have.

Another law that took effect surrounds property tax protest hearings.

House Bill 796 requires tax appraisers to create and maintain an online database of protest hearings.

It's an effort to be more transparent about hearings by their appraisal review board, including the outcome.

