Nikki Rowe High School community holds memorial for Adan De La Cruz

The Nikki Rowe High School community gathered Friday for its first public memorial since the death of Adan De La Cruz.

De La Cruz died after suffering from a head injury during a party in McAllen where alcohol was served to minors.

"It's hard to believe someone like that is gone. He was everyone's light," Nikki Rowe High School Student Council Senior Class President Samantha Torres said.

De La Cruz's friend, Samantha, remembers moments when they'd talk about their plans for the future.

"In history class, we would talk about our future weddings. We would love to just plan stuff," Torres said.

De La Cruz's family also shared some memories at the memorial, where more than a thousand community members came together.

They mourned not just for De La Cruz, but another football player, sophomore Kevin Uriel Martinez, who died just six weeks ago.

"I just feel for the families. I cannot imagine what they're going through, and I just want them to know that Nikki Rowe High School is here to support them and try to get them through this very difficult time," Nikki Rowe High School Principal Alfredo Gutierrez said.

Football players and community members from other schools, like McAllen High School, McAllen Memorial High School, Mission High School and PSJA North High School, also attended to show their support.

"We're here for one another. It's special to me being from the Valley, seeing all these people that reached out from everywhere," Nikki Rowe High School Head Football Coach Robert Flores.

Funeral services for Adan begin Saturday. A visitation will be held at Rivera Funeral Home, located at 1901 Pecan Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The visitation will be followed by a balloon release, and then a procession to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church for mass from noon to 1 p.m. A celebration of life is set at the church's parish hall from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.