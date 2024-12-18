Nine migrants detained after McAllen police receive reports of "suspicious persons"

McAllen police detained nine migrants after receiving reports of "suspicious persons" on a lot on the 4000 block of Buddy Owens Boulevard on Tuesday night.

Police said the reporting party told them the suspicious individuals did not have permission to be on the property.

The nine individuals were identified by police and after gathering statements, the individuals indicated they were migrants, according to police.

Police said the migrants declined medical treatment and the officers on scene assessed their wellbeing.

The U.S. Border Patrol was contacted, and the nine individuals were released to their custody.