No. 20 Houston looks to extend streak vs SMU

No. 20 Houston (20-5, 10-2) vs. SMU (17-6, 7-4)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Houston looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over SMU. Houston has won by an average of 11 points in its last five wins over the Mustangs. SMU's last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2017, a 76-66 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Houston's Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Cougars have given up only 59.2 points per game to AAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.5 per game they allowed over 13 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kendric Davis has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all SMU field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: SMU is 12-0 when holding opponents to 42.4 percent or worse from the field, and 5-6 when opponents shoot better than that. Houston is 17-0 when allowing 40.3 percent or less and 3-5 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Houston has held opposing teams to 37.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Cougars have held opposing shooters to 36.9 percent.

