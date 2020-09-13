No. 20 Iowa State holds off Texas 65-60

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Talen Horton-Tucker scored 15 points, Marial Shayok had 12 and No. 20 Iowa State held off Texas 65-60 on Saturday for its fifth win in six games.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (17-5, 6-3 Big 12), who hit their last four field goals to avoid the upset.

Horton-Tucker's 3-pointer was answered by a 3 and two free throws from Kerwin Roach, keeping the Longhorns to within 59-56 with 2:09 left. Jaxson Hayes' tip-in made it 59-58 with 1:31 left, but Weiler-Babb hit a bank shot to beat the buzzer and put the Cyclones ahead by 3.

Shayok, who finished just 3 of 14 from the floor, then drilled a 15-footer with 25 seconds left. He matched Roach at the line after that, and Matt Coleman missed a 3 that would've made it a one-point game with six seconds left.

After Marial Shayok blew an open alley-oop dunk opportunity, Matt Coleman's 3 gave Texas its first lead, 46-45, with 7:07 left. Weiler-Babb and Lindell Wigginton responded with back-to-back 3s to help put Iowa State back out front 52-48.

Roach finished with 19 points and Coleman had 13 points and five assists for Texas (12-10, 4-5), which committed 13 turnovers and shot just 26 percent on 3s.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones were flummoxed at times by the Longhorns' length, and the zone defense Texas threw at them gave them fits. They also missed a flurry of alley-oops and easy layups. But it's only February, when getting the win is enough.

Texas: Playing Kansas at home and Iowa State on the road is about as tough of a week as a Big 12 team can ask for. After beating the Jayhawks by 10 on Tuesday, the Longhorns should be satisfied with a split.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at Oklahoma on Monday.

Texas hosts Baylor on Wednesday.

