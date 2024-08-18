No injuries reported after fire destroys Raymondville home

Courtesy photo

An investigation is underway after a home was declared a loss following a Saturday fire, according to Raymondville Fire Chief Oscar Gutierrez.

Crews with the Raymondville Fire Department responded to the house fire Saturday shortly after 8 p.m. at the 15000 block of Gonzalez Road, according to Gutierrez.

“Fire crews managed to stop the fire, but not before the fire destroyed the majority of the house,” Gutierrez said, adding that four people, including two teen boys, lived in the home.

One of the teen boys was at the home at the time of the fire, Gutierrez said.

“We were told he heard a pop outside and when he went to investigate, the front porch was on fire,” Gutierrez told Channel 5 News. “He, along with some dogs, exited the home.”

No injuries were reported, and the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross, Gutierrez added.