No Refusal Weekend to begin Friday in Hidalgo County

Beginning Friday, Rio Grande Valley residents will see more law enforcement on the road ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

Anyone who gets pulled over for driving while drunk will have a choice, provide a breath sample or get a blood test done.

"We are going to be everywhere, from Sullivan City to Mercedes. Everybody is representing us to make a better, safer community," Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios said.

This is the ninth year Hidalgo County has a No Refusal Weekend.

Weslaco police say in their city alone, there were more than 1,100 alcohol related crashes. Last year, more than 21 involved serious injuries and two were deadly.

Hidalgo County authorities say they want everyone's help to keep the roads safer this holiday weekend.

"If you see somebody that is drinking and driving, offer them a lift, offer them an Uber. That may save their lives, and better yet our lives," Palacios said.

Palacios warns anyone who is caught drunk behind the wheel will be arrested and charged.