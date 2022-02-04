Nonprofit LUPE hosting forum for Hidalgo County judge candidates

Nonprofit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero is hosting a forum for Hidalgo County judge candidates on Friday.

The candidates for Hidalgo County Judge are incumbent Richard Cortez and challengers Tania Ramirez and Norma Ramirez.

Each candidate will be given 30 minutes to discuss with a LUPE moderator. Many of the questions expected to be asked will be centered around challenges people living in colonias face.

Other topics include immigration and the border, broadband internet and poverty.

Candidates will also be answering questions from people in the audience.

The forum is set to start at 5 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

Can't see the video? Click here.