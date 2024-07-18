North Alamo Water Supply Corporation announces service interruption for some Donna customers

Water service will be temporarily interrupted in Donna due to construction upgrades, according to the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation.

According to a news release, the service interruption is set for Wednesday, July 17 at 11 p.m. through Thursday, July 18 at 6 a.m.

The service interruption is being caused by construction upgrades to the Victoria Water Treatment Plant, located at 6031 N. Victoria Rd. in Donna, the release stated.

As a result, the areas surrounding the water treatment plant will have low water pressure, the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation announced.