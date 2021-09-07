Nutrition Program to Provide Summer Meals for Hidalgo County Children

HIDALGO COUNTY- A feeding program is aiming to provide meals for children in need throughout the summer.

In Hidalgo County alone, one-in-three children experience some kind of food insecurity.

Jaime Longoria with the Hidalgo County Community Service agency tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS summer is the time where insecurity hits most.

"All the children are home and they're no longer getting school lunches," Longoria said."So this program, allows for in some cases, breakfast and lunch to be served."

Longoria said several entities come together to provide the meals, including cities, school districts, food banks, and non-profit organizations.

He added in one district alone, there is more than 60 feeding sites.

To find out more information on locations, Longoria suggests calling 211.