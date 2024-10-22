Officials celebrate upcoming expansion of Starr-Camargo International Bridge

Officials from both sides of the border celebrated the recently passed bill that will expand the Starr-Camargo International Bridge expansion.

The new law allows more time for new lanes to be built, and bring new technology and equipment to the bridge and other inspection and security measures.

“We'll be able to provide more safety for Mexicans that come into the bridge and are leaving the bridge,” Starr-Camargo Bridge Company President Sam Vale said during the Monday ceremony. “It'll be important to have a secure corridor, which is one of the main projects. We need to have that not just on the American side, but the Mexican side."

According to a news release, the Starr-Camargo Bridge is a privately owned toll bridge.

The bridge’s previous authorization for construction expired, and an extension was required to pursue the planned expansion project and rail bridge addition. Tolls will pay for the expansion at no cost to the taxpayers.