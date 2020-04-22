Officials remind public 2020 Census form available to fill out online

Census officials are reminding the public, there is no better time than now to fill out the 2020 Census since more people are at home with shelter-in-place orders still in effect.

If anyone wants to do something important during the pandemic that will make a difference locally can fill out the 2020 Census form online.

People living at a residence don’t have to be the head of the household and just takes a few minutes to help make a change for the community.

Visit my2020census.gov to fill out the form. People can also fill out the census over the phone at 844-330-2020, for Spanish call 844-468-2020.

Watch the video above for more information.