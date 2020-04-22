x

Officials remind public 2020 Census form available to fill out online

By: Lya Yllades

Census officials are reminding the public, there is no better time than now to fill out the 2020 Census since more people are at home with shelter-in-place orders still in effect.

If anyone wants to do something important during the pandemic that will make a difference locally can fill out the 2020 Census form online.

People living at a residence don’t have to be the head of the household and just takes a few minutes to help make a change for the community.

Visit my2020census.gov to fill out the form. People can also fill out the census over the phone at 844-330-2020, for Spanish call 844-468-2020.

