Oil leak leads to expressway car fire near Donna
An oil leak triggered a car fire on Expressway 83 near Donna on Saturday, July 11, according to the Donna Police Department.
Donna police responded to the 600 block of East Expressway 83 where they found a 2010 gray Chevrolet Traverse fully engulfed in flames.
Police said the driver, identified as Raul Cepeda Jr., told officers he was taking the vehicle to its owner in Mercedes.
Cepeda said he noticed oil dripping heavily from the vehicle while driving and believes it ignited the blaze. He pulled over to the right shoulder and got out of the vehicle as flames came from the engine.
The fire department arrived on-scene and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.
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