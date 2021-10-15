x

On the Pitch: March 5th

Tuesday, March 05 2019

PHARR - The battle for supremacy in 32-5A boys soccer went to Valley View Tuesday night. Playing on their home field, the Tigers bested Brownsville Veterans 3-1 to take sole possession of first place in the district. Valley View improves to 10-1 in district play, while Brownsville Veterans is now 9-2. 

