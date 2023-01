Sheriff: One man killed in San Benito crash

A man was killed Wednesday in a San Benito crash, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

The unidentified driver of a black BMW vehicle crashed into an 18-wheeleralong Manuel Trevino Road and Highway 281, Garza said. The driver died at the scene.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the accident, and roads were closed in the area as first responders worked to clear the scene.