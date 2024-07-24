One year after Edinburg deadly crash, suspected drunk driver still not charged

One year has passed since four people, including a 2-year-old girl, were killed in a crash in Edinburg, and the suspected drunk driver has still not been charged.

Police say a suspected drunk driver, Sheng Jiang, drove into oncoming traffic when he crashed into the family on July 2023 on South Jackson Road.

Two-year-old Elliena Santoy, 50-year-old Luz Aurora Casado and 68-year-old Maria Guadalupe Zavala Casado all died at the scene. Shailey Rachel Martinez, 10, died a few days later at a local hospital.

Jiang has still not been charged in connection with the crash. The case is now being handled by the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office.

