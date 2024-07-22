Operation Border Health providing free health care services to Valley residents

Monday is the start of Operation Border Health preparedness, a state-wide initiative providing free healthcare services to people across the Rio Grande Valley.

The free healthcare services will be happening at five sites across the Valley, including PSJA Early College High School in San Juan, all week long.

The initiative is set up through the state's health department. Many doctors will participate in providing free health screenings.

People will also be able to get general medical exams, diabetes screenings, liver screenings and dental and vision exams.

Also, with school right around the corner, sports physicals and vaccinations will be offered.

"We really encourage parents and grandparents to get your children and grandchildren vaccinated. They need to have all their vaccines to get back into school," Hidalgo County HHS Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez said.

The state's health department is expecting about 15,000 people to take advantage of this program.

Registration is not needed, but services are on a first come, first served basis.

The clinic will last until 3:30 p.m.

For more information and a full list of host sites, click here.