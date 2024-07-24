Operation Border Health wraps up second day of assisting Valley residents with health services

Rio Grande Valley residents can get free checkups all week long as part of Operation Border Health Preparedness' annual effort to improve health on the border.

State and military providers are providing health services in all four counties. Operation Border Health Preparedness is a free annual event for the public.

The community can attend and get different services like diabetes and blood pressure screenings and students can get sports physicals, health screenings, dental and vision exams.

"We are aware that many people might not have the means for insurance or co-pay even. And we know that bills for anything medical are pretty high, so having them free annually is something that can be highly advantageous," Operation Border Health Preparedness Spokesperson Andrea Gomez said.

Gómez says last year they had over 1,300 people show up.

Doors for the event open back up at 8 a.m. Wednesday. No proof of ID is required, you can just show up and tell the volunteers which services you're interested in getting.

