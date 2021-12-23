Organ donors honored with Christmas display at McAllen's La Plaza Mall

If you're walking down the hallways of La Plaza Mall in McAllen, you'll find a Christmas tree honoring those who have donated their organs.

One of those being honored is 18 year-old Alysha Renee Garza, who died when she was shot in Edinburg in June 2020.

Now her name hangs with hundreds of others who died, but donated their organs and tissues.

"It’s completely life-changing and you give these people a second chance at life," said Edwina Garza, a spokesperson for Texas Organ Sharing Alliance.

During the holiday season, the organization is creating awareness on how people can donate their organs.

"By being registered, you're offering hope to those individuals and their families,” Garza said.

One person's organs could save the life of up to eight people, and tissue donation could save up to 50 lives.

Jonathan Mugia Salinas, 19, who is accused of shooting and killing Alysha, remains in Hidalgo County jail on a murder charge. He has a status hearing set for Jan. 19, 2022.

More information on donations can be found online.