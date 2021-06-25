Over 1,700 migrant children reunited with families after being separated under zero tolerance policy

More than 1,700 migrant children separated from their families after crossing the border have been reunited, according to data from the latest task force progress report.

The Biden administration established the task force to identify all children who were separated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under the zero-tolerance policy set in place by the Trump administration.

Dan Galindo, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), says the Rio Grande Valley has been an epicenter for family separations.

The report revealed that children of all ages were separated from their families months before the Trump administration announced the policy in April 2018, meaning fewer records are available to help reunite the families.

Galindo says some shelters speculated they were taking in separated children but weren’t told it was due to family separation.

“We know that shelters and ORR (Office of Refugee Resettlement) employees, at times, took to making their own lists, just to keep tabs on the issue,” Galindo said.

According to a news release from DHS, 29 families who were separated will be reunified in the coming weeks. Still, there are more than 2,100 for whom the task force does not have confirmation of reunification.