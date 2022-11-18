Palestine Edges Progreso 2-1
GEORGETOWN - For the third consecutive soccer season, Progreso earned a trip to the 4A State Semi-Finals. And for the third straight year, the Red Ants fell short of a state championship. Undefeated Palestine stood in the way on Wednesday. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva reports from the event in Georgetown.
