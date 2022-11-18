x

Palestine Edges Progreso 2-1

4 years 7 months 3 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 April 18, 2018 11:50 PM April 18, 2018 in Sports

GEORGETOWN - For the third consecutive soccer season, Progreso earned a trip to the 4A State Semi-Finals.  And for the third straight year, the Red Ants fell short of a state championship.  Undefeated Palestine stood in the way on Wednesday.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva reports from the event in Georgetown.

