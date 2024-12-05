Palmview police: Meat thief arrested after escaping from police custody

A 33-year-old man accused of stealing a pack of meat from the Palmview H-E-B was arrested Thursday after briefly escaping police custody, according to Palmview Police Chief Jesus Treviño.

Jesus Ochoa was arraigned on multiple charges, including theft, escape from custody and evading with a vehicle and on foot in connection with the theft, Treviño said.

Surveillance footage obtained by Channel 5 News from a business at the 800 block of North Shary Road shows the moment Ochoa was arrested after fleeing from custody while on foot.

According to Treviño, Palmview police officers responded to a report of a pack of meat being stolen from the H-E-B at 6010 W Expy. 83 at around noon. Officers then spotted the suspect vehicle and chased the suspect — identified as Ochoa — who ran into a home on South Abrams Road before he was arrested.

Ochoa was then taken to an urgent care center in Mission to treat “minor scrapes” sustained in the chase, and escaped from police custody there, Treviño said.

Officers with the Mission and Palmview police departments caught up to him outside a nearby business and arrested Ochoa.

Bond for Ochoa was set at $40,000.