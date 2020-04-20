Park manager at South Padre Island says season ticket holders won’t ‘be left in limbo’

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – For families in the Rio Grande Valley, a trip to South Padre Island is the getaway they look forward to every year.

Juan Guerra is a season pass holder for Beach Park at Isla Blanca. He and his family frequently visit the park. Guerra wants to know what the park was doing for customers with season passes.

Jimmy Hawkinson, the park’s general manager, says he understands customers' concerns. The shelter-in-place order has hindered its customer response efforts, but he assures they plan to make it right.

Watch the video above for the full story.