x

Parts of Valley pounded with hail during early morning storm

4 hours 30 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 April 04, 2020 4:51 PM April 04, 2020 in News - Local

ARROYO CITY – On Saturday morning, storms rolled through the Rio Grande Valley bringing strong winds, heavy rain and even hail in some parts.

A viewer, Diana Delaunay, from Arroyo City shoot the video.

In the video, relentless golf ball sized hail is seen pounding the water and ground.

No word if anyone was seriously hurt.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days