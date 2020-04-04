Parts of Valley pounded with hail during early morning storm
ARROYO CITY – On Saturday morning, storms rolled through the Rio Grande Valley bringing strong winds, heavy rain and even hail in some parts.
A viewer, Diana Delaunay, from Arroyo City shoot the video.
In the video, relentless golf ball sized hail is seen pounding the water and ground.
No word if anyone was seriously hurt.
More News
News Video
-
Parts of Valley pounded with hails during early morning storm
-
Valley cities place face mask orders, recommendations
-
Walmart limiting amount of customers in stores
-
Valley doctor speaks on treating first coronavirus patient in Brownsville
-
Experts explain different types of coronavirus tests