Paws Fur Help secures $61,000 for spay and neutering program
A local nonprofit just locked in $61,000 to spay and neuter animals across the area.
Paws Fur Help is one of five local organizations that received part of a $13 million state grant. The McAllen-based non-profit will have two years to use the money.
The funds will reimburse pet owners who take their animals in for surgeries. The group says this will benefit both the stray animal population and pets that already have homes.
"Not just to stop the population growth but because of disease, cancers and other things that the animals experience when they're not spayed or neutered," Paws Fur Help Executive Director Dendea Balli said.
The program is expected to launch in June 2026.
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