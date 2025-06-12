Pet of the Week: Kyomi the Pitbull mix

News Video
-
McAllen police search for man accused of assaulting a 15-year-old
-
Primera police: Man dies after shooting self, ex-wife and step-daughter
-
Water bills rise in response to Pharr city projects
-
More than $2.4 million worth of methamphetamine seized at Pharr port of...
-
Man sentenced to life in prison following deadly McAllen motel stabbings
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos
-
FC Brownsville finishes in 1-1 draw with Oklahoma United
-
Valley native and former MLB pitcher Jaime Garcia passing knowledge down to...