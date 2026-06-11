x

Pharr breaks ground on $50 million multi-use facility

Pharr breaks ground on $50 million multi-use facility
3 hours 53 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 4:28 PM June 11, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Pharr broke ground on a new $50 million multi-use facility Wednesday.

The facility will be used for city operations and public events once complete.

"The goal is to be sure we have a state-of-the-art, artistic footprint for the residents of Pharr and the Rio Grande Valley," Mayor Ambrosio "Amos" Hernandez said.

Construction is expected to take two years to complete.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days