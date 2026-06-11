Pharr breaks ground on $50 million multi-use facility

Pharr broke ground on a new $50 million multi-use facility Wednesday.

The facility will be used for city operations and public events once complete.

"The goal is to be sure we have a state-of-the-art, artistic footprint for the residents of Pharr and the Rio Grande Valley," Mayor Ambrosio "Amos" Hernandez said.

Construction is expected to take two years to complete.