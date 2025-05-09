Pharr Family Pharmacy owner, three others sentenced in multimillion dollar bribery scheme

The owner of Pharr Family Pharmacy and three others have been sentenced for their roles in a $110 million bribery conspiracy for prescription referrals, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 55-year-old John Ageudo Rodriguez, pharmacy owner, 44-year-old Mohammad Imtiaz Chowdhury, 54-year-old Hector De La Cruz Jr. and 55-year-old Alex Flores Jr. have all previously pleaded guilty in connection with the investigation.

Rodriguez was ordered to serve five years in federal prison. Flores and De La Cruz were ordered to serve more than three years and Chowdhury was sentenced to two and half years in federal prison, according to the news release. They each will also serve three years of supervised release following their prison sentence.

The news release said Rodriguez conspired with several marketers, including Chowdhury, De La Cruz and Flores, to pay bribes to medical providers who referred prescriptions to his pharmacy. Rodriguez would then bill various programs, including the Department of Labor, TRICARE and Medicare, for millions of dollars in claims.

According to the news release, from 2014 to 2016, Rodriguez's pharmacy submitted more than $110 million in claims to federal health care programs.

All four individuals were permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future, according to the news release.