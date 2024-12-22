Pharr fire destroys 2 homes

Two families in Pharr are left without a home following Sunday fire.

Pharr Fire Chief Pilar Rodriguez said a home 1200 block of East Juarez Avenue caught fire just before 2 p.m., and the fire spread to two neighboring houses.

At one point, 30 Pharr firefighters were at the scene battling the house fires, Rodriguez said.

The first two houses are considered a total loss, while the third home suffered damage. no injuries were reported.

“It is heartbreaking to see two homes [destroyed], especially during the holidays,” Rodriguez said. “We ask the public to remain vigilant and cautious, especially this time of the year with Christmas trees."

Channel 5 News spoke with one of the families who lost their home.

“We just watched it go up in flames,” Irma Razo said.

Razo said she and her 96-year-old father can’t believe their home is gone.

“This was his home, and to watch it today in the blink of an eye go down — it’s sad,” Razo said. “He was in shock early, like he could not believe it. He is still in shock.”

Razo said her family was home when the fire started.

“I was hysterically trying to get him out of the house,” Razo said.

According to Razo, her dad tried to save the place he’s called home for over 60 years.

“He got his hose and was trying to hose it down, and I said, ‘no dad. Run run, just run,’” Razo added.

Everyone managed to make it out safely – but their memories and belongings quickly turned to ash.

“It's a total loss, but he is safe, that's what is most important,” Razo said.

With just three days until Christmas, Razo has a message for other families in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Unite, come together,” Razo said. “Because I saw this. In the blink of an eye you can lose everything.”

Razo plans to take her father to live with her in Edinburg.

The Pharr Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.