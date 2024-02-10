x

Pharr man sentenced for sexually abusing a child

3 hours 53 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, February 10 2024 Feb 10, 2024 February 10, 2024 2:39 PM February 10, 2024 in News - Local

A Pharr man was sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing a child.

Juan Correa, 50, was sentenced earlier this week. Prosecutors say the victim was seven years old at the time.

Correa was arrested two years ago.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days