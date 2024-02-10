Pharr man sentenced for sexually abusing a child
A Pharr man was sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing a child.
Juan Correa, 50, was sentenced earlier this week. Prosecutors say the victim was seven years old at the time.
Correa was arrested two years ago.
More News
Sports Video
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers Sign to Play College Football