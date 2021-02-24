Pharr Police Department launches investigations into alleged teen assault, police response

In a Facebook post Monday night, Lina Claros called for justice for her 17-year-old son after she says he was beaten by four men.

The teen said the men were catcalling his 17-year-old girlfriend, and when he asked them to stop, the men responded with violence.

The teen said some of the men pulled out guns, but eventually put them away. The teen ended up with multiple nose and eye socket fractures, and possible eye muscle damage.

"They ended up just punching me and throwing me to the ground and kicking me," the teen said. "All three of them or four of them beat on me."

That's when Claros said she called the Pharr Police Department, but when an officer arrived, Claros says he dismissed her and asked her to stop talking.

Claros took to social media, where her post was shared over 2,000 times. A few hours later, Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey reached out to Claros for a meeting.

Harvey said after reviewing the officer's body cam footage, he immediately launched a pair of investigations.

"I really believe that we have to be, in policing, just open and really transparent about what we are doing," Harvey said. "We have two investigations going on: criminal and then the administrative. So, that's what we will be doing, and again, answering all of the questions that Linda has."

So far, that officer remains on the job and there have been no arrests.

The teen said outside of working with Harvey, the focus will be mental and physical healing.

"I just want my family safe and just want what my mom wants for me," the teen said. "She loves me and I love her too. I love my family. We're just doing what we can do."