Pharr Police Department seeks information on stolen utility trailers

By: KRGV Digital

The Pharr Police Department is seeking information on the theft of multiple utility trailers from the storage facilities. 

According to a social media post, the suspect vehicle, captured on security cameras, drove away with the trailers attached.

The suspect vehicle is a mid-90's navy blue Chevrolet or GMC SUV with a white stripe on the hood. 

If you have any information regarding the vehicle or the thefts, call the Pharr Police Tips line a (956) 787-8477. 

