Pharr police investigating fatal crash

The Pharr Police Department is investigating after a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle left one person dead.

Police responded to the intersection of North Jackson Road and West El Dora Road Thursday at around 11:45 p.m. where officers observed a Suzuki motorcycle and a gray Ford focus at the scene, according to a news release.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Jackson Road, and the motorcycle was traveling south on Jackson Road,” the release stated. “The female driver of the vehicle took a left turn heading west on Fern Avenue… and collided with the motorcycle traveling southbound.”

The motorcycle driver, identified as Jesus Flores, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, Pharr police added.

The female driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the release stated. She is currently not facing any charges.