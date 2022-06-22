Pharr police searching for suspects in diesel theft scheme

Pharr police are searching for the suspects involved in a $10,000 diesel theft scheme.

Police say on Saturday, clerks at the Stripes located at 1901 N. Tesoro noticed that a pickup truck had been parked at a pump for a long period of time without registering any type of activity.

Police say the suspect at the pump "was spooked by store employees and took off from the scene", but evidence was left behind.

Officers found a makeshift device inside the fuel pump that was used to bypass the original system. Police say the suspects stole gallons of diesel, totaling $8,000 to $10,000.

Officers believe the Stripes location had been targeted several times, with several people and vehicles involved in the operation.

Pharr policeare looking for the following suspect vehicles:

3500 Black Dodge Ram (2012-2014)

Gold Ford F-250 (2010)

Gray Chevy Tahoe (2016-2017)

If you have information about the alleged scheme, call Pharr police at 956-787-TIPS.