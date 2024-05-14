Planned Parenthood holds STD Awareness Health Fair in Brownsville

Planned Parenthood is hosting a health fair in Brownsville focusing on STD awareness.

People can also learn about utility assistance programs and medicaid as well.

The health fair is happening from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Planned Parenthood, located at 870 East Alton Gloor Boulevard.

