Planned Parenthood holds STD Awareness Health Fair in Brownsville
Planned Parenthood is hosting a health fair in Brownsville focusing on STD awareness.
People can also learn about utility assistance programs and medicaid as well.
The health fair is happening from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Planned Parenthood, located at 870 East Alton Gloor Boulevard.
Watch the video above for the full story.
