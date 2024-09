Playmakers - Week 2 of 2024 Valley High School Football

Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games.

Watch Part 2 below:

Joshua Jorge - PSJA SW - 222 pass yds, 2 TDs

AJ Arevalo - PSJA SW - 127 total yds, 2 TDs

Adrian Chavez - Lyford - 106 rush yds

Alejandro Tijerina - Lyford - 2 SKs, 3 TFL

Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 4 TDs, 0 INT

Ediel Garcia - Roma - 141 rush yds, 2 TDs

Ethan Guerra - PSJA North - 219 yards, TD

Ryan Guerra - Mission Veterans - 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack

Margarito Pompa - Weslaco East - 223 rush yds, 1 TD

Adrian Sauceda - Brownsville Pace - 209 rush yds, 1 TD

Kane Coy - McAllen Memorial - 4 TDs, 0 INT

Michael Alaniz - McAllen Memorial - 297 rec yards, 4 TDs

Daniel Martinez - Santa Maria - 60 rush yds, 3 TDs

Santiago Longoria - Sharyland - 138 rec yds, TD

Jaykob Mendez - Sharyland Pioneer - 10 TKL, 2 TFL, 2 FF

Noah Huerta - Harlingen - 244 total yds, 4 TDs

Mauricio Mendoza - La Joya - 206 rush yds, 2 TDs

Guadalupe Ramirez - Brownsville Lopez - 295 pass yds, 3 TD

Eddie Slovak - Brownsville Lopez - 148 rush yds, TD

Gabriel Rios - Brownsville Lopez - 138 rec yards, 2 TD

JJ Anaya - Santa Rosa - 106 rush yds, 3 TD

Den Garza - Progreso - 120 rush yds, 4 TD

Jon Carreon - Economedes - 96 rush yds, 3 TD

Diego Cantu - Economedes - 6 TKL, pick-six

Robert Sanchez - Mercedes - 114 rush yds, 2 TD

Gaven Rodriguez - Edcouch Elsa - 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL

Brandon Ibarra - Edcouch Elsa - 2 INT, TD

Marcus Garcia - Edcouch Elsa - 2 INT, TD

Emiliano Colunga - PSJA Memorial - 189 rush yds, 3 TDs

Claudio Torres - St. Joseph Academy - 279 total yds, 4 TD, 1 FR, 1 INT

Jonathan Flores - Edinburg Vela - 200 rush yds, 2 TDs

Geoffrey Lefevre - Edinburg Vela 263 pass yds, 3 TDs

June Garza - Edinburg Vela - 120 rec yards, 2 TDs

Jacob Faz - Edinburg North - 7 TKL, 1 TFL

Angel Rodriguez - Edinburg North - 92 rush yds, 1 TD