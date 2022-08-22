Point Isabel ISD enhances safety protocols at campuses for new school year

Point Isabel ISD is one of the many school districts across the Valley kicking off the new school year on Monday.

While the start of the school year is an exciting time for many, school safety has been a big concern for parents.

Point Isabel ISD Superintendent Teri Capistran says the district has been diligently working to enhance safety protocols. The district says it has about 2,200 students across its four campuses.

One of the new safety measures in place is the new security fencing at each campus.

The security fencing at Port Isabel High School will also wrap around the junior high campus.

"The high school sits right on Highway 100 and that is the road that leads to South Padre Island, so we have many not just local community members, but many visitors from the state and other states that pass right by there," said Capistran.

The main parking lot entrance and the student parking lot at the high school will have gates. People can still use both of those entrances as the day is getting started, but once the late bell rings, those gates will close.

Anyone who tries to get on campus after the late bell will have to go in through the new security guard post, where an officer will monitor who goes in and out.

Other safety measures include a key card system for all teachers and staff, a doorbell video system, and weekly door audits at all campuses.

The district also increased security and will have a police or security officer at each campus at all times.

"We have increased the number of radios so that the communication not just amongst the police officers but with the campuses is constant and ongoing," said Capistran. "Someone is always listening to the radios and monitoring what is happening."

Capistran says the district also conducted walkthroughs and various safety training over the summer.

"We want everyone to know that safety is our top priority, we are evaluating every single day, we have committees at the campuses and at the district level that will continuously be evaluating and will make changes as we need them," sai Capistran.

Point Isabel ISD students will also be required to use clear or mesh backpacks, as well as clear lunch boxes.